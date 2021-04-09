Symptoms of the Death Virus Cause of the Panic
- Losing your freedom of movement
- Losing your freedom of expression
- Losing your job
- Losing your business
- Losing your home
- Losing your children
Cause of the Panic Plandemic
- Intentional drive to create panic and fear
- Constant propaganda and misrepresentation of the facts
- Inflated Covid-19 case numbers and purposely misclassified cause of death
- Confused and contradicting health “leadership” by the government, the WHO and the CDC
Why?
- Total world domination
- Financial enslavement
- One world government
- One world religion
- Depopulation
How?
- Identification and control of every human on the planet through:
- Mass surveillance & Identity chips
- Forced vaccination
- Police Law & Community watch dogs
- Tracking and Tracing
Effect: A New World Order
CHECK OUT ALL THE PAGES ABOVE OR ANY OF THE BLOG POSTS BELOW TO INCREASE YOUR KNOWLEDGE!
>>>PRINTABLE FLYER<<<