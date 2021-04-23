STAY AWAY (WARNING)

PLEASE WATCH ALL THESE VIDEOS
FIRST, A WARNING FROM A DOCTOR CHRISTINE NORTHRUP.
The doctor speaking in the video below is Dr. Lawrence Palevsky. He is a renowned board certified pediatrician, published author, and sought-after lecturer.
READ
READ
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/doctors-around-the-world-issue-dire-warning-do-not-get-the-covid-vaccine_WT6vJskV1FrtPHO.html?fbclid=IwAR0wntwZrB7GIyoJWXFF4OYO0GGokvug4oba05_nx6TbhOBtuj-GxMBQ4pY
READ
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2015/02/02/702199/10118172/en/Studies-Show-that-Vaccinated-Individuals-Spread-Disease.html
READ
https://montanadailygazette.com/2021/04/16/unvaccinated-women-report-miscarriages-after-interactions-with-vaccinated-people/
READ
READ
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/german-microbiologist-they-are-killing-people-with-these-covid-vaccines-to-reduce-the-worlds-population/?fbclid=IwAR1SdA7nay-51zSodkaSLXooKaynZCZ1TizEBJiJFrYlz1H81XJJaXzKod0
READ
https://envirowatchrangitikei.wordpress.com/2021/04/25/six-doctors-discuss-the-phenomenon-of-bleeding-and-clotting-in-women-who-have-received-the-cv-injection/
PRINTABLE FORM TO USE AND REFUSE THE DEATH JAB
HERE ARE JUST A FEW OF THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE THIS IS HAPPENING TOO. NON-JABBED PEOPLE GETTING SYPMTOMS AFTER BEING AROUND A JABBED PERSON (FEEL FREE TO CHECK BACK OFTEN AS NEW TESTIMONIES ARE ADDED DAILY):
PLEASE SHARE ANY EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE HAD IN THE COMMENTS BELOW
I am so glad I found this site. I woke up with bruises on my lower legs after being around a vaccinated person all weekend. This just confirms for me why it happened!ReplyDelete