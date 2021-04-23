STAY AWAY (WARNING)

PLEASE WATCH ALL THESE VIDEOS

FIRST, A WARNING FROM A DOCTOR CHRISTINE NORTHRUP.

The doctor speaking in the video below is Dr. Lawrence Palevsky. He is a renowned board certified pediatrician, published author, and sought-after lecturer. 


READ




READ


READ



READ



READ


READ



READ



PRINTABLE FORM TO USE AND REFUSE THE DEATH JAB



HERE ARE JUST A FEW OF THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE THIS IS HAPPENING TOO.  NON-JABBED PEOPLE GETTING SYPMTOMS AFTER BEING AROUND A JABBED PERSON (FEEL FREE TO CHECK BACK OFTEN AS NEW TESTIMONIES ARE ADDED DAILY):














































PLEASE SHARE ANY EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE HAD IN THE COMMENTS BELOW OR FEEL FREE TO COME SHARE THEM ON THE THREAD ON THE "STAY AWAY" HIGHLIGHT OF MY INSTAGRAM :



SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:




1 comment:

  1. JenniferApril 23, 2021 at 5:02 AM

    I am so glad I found this site. I woke up with bruises on my lower legs after being around a vaccinated person all weekend. This just confirms for me why it happened!

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)